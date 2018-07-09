Mexican man, 92, attacked in CA by woman who told him 'go back t - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mexican man, 92, attacked in CA by woman who told him 'go back to your country,' witness says

Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92, suffered a broken jaw, two broken ribs and broken cheek bones. (Source: CNN) Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92, suffered a broken jaw, two broken ribs and broken cheek bones. (Source: CNN)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA (CNN) - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects following an attack on a 92-year-old man in South Los Angeles last week that a witness said was racially charged.

Rodolfo Rodriguez, a Mexican national who was visiting family, said he was attacked as he was taking a walk on the Fourth of July.

Through a translator he said he was “just walking to the park” when he brushed by a woman with her young daughter.

“He accidentally tapped the little girl by accident when he was walking,” past them, the translator said.

Then the woman attacked him with a concrete block.

“She just tossed him to the floor and she started beating him,” the translator said.

Rodriguez said a bystander photographed the attack with her phone and drew the woman’s attention.

She then threw the block at her.

“If it wasn’t for that lady that helped him, she would’ve probably killed him,” the translator said.

The witness spoke to KCBS in L.A. and said she asked the woman why she attacked the man.

“When I take the picture, she said, ‘Oh, he tried to touch my girl,’” she said. “I saw everything, this is a lie.”

She added that she heard the woman saying “go back to your country” to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez suffered a broken jaw, two broken ribs and broken cheek bones.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there were possibly three to four other men who joined in the attack.

The sheriff's office is reviewing the cellphone images.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

    US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-07-09 05:21:20 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-07-10 03:32:33 GMT
    In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

    Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.

    Full Story >

    Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.

    Full Story >

  • Amid jubilation, 4 more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

    Amid jubilation, 4 more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

    Monday, July 9 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-07-09 07:26:36 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-07-10 03:32:13 GMT
    (Big Krean via AP). In this image made from video taken Sunday, July 8, 2018, an emergency team carries a stretcher believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave to a waiting helicopter in Mae Sai, Chiang Mai province, northern ...(Big Krean via AP). In this image made from video taken Sunday, July 8, 2018, an emergency team carries a stretcher believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave to a waiting helicopter in Mae Sai, Chiang Mai province, northern ...

    Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.

    Full Story >

    Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.

    Full Story >

  • TS Chris to become hurricane off NC coast

    TS Chris to become hurricane off NC coast

    Monday, July 9 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-07-09 11:32:14 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-07-10 03:18:00 GMT

    The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Chris was about 210 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, in its 11 p.m. ET report.

    Full Story >

    The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Chris was about 210 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, in its 11 p.m. ET report.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly