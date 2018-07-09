Inmate overpowers jailer on way to Kentucky jail, steals car

INEZ, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man escaped from custody by overpowering a deputy jailer and stealing the transport vehicle.

Citing a statement from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, news outlets report that Mark Allen Crouch assaulted and overpowered the deputy jailer while in transit to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center after he was arrested Monday. He took the gray car he was riding in that has "Martin County Jailer" emblazoned on the side.

It's unclear why Crouch was initially arrested. The sheriff's office says Crouch is to be considered dangerous.

The condition of the deputy jailer hasn't been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.