'Everyone is safe' after daring rescue of 13 in Thai cave

"Everyone is safe." With those three words posted on Facebook the daring rescue mission to extricate 12 boys and their soccer coach from the treacherous confines of a flooded cave in Thailand came to a close on Tuesday - a grueling 18-day ordeal that claimed the life of an experienced diver and riveted people worldwide.
The Thai official overseeing the effort to rescue members of a teen soccer team trapped in a flooded cave says a third rescue operation aims to bring out the remaining four boys and their coach.
The soccer team has been trapped in the cave since June 23, after fierce rains raised the water level while they were inside.
People who live on Dorsey Street in Mount Auburn say they love their quiet area, beautiful homes, and fantastic views of the city. But neighbors say teen crooks ransacked a few homes July 5.
The Trenton Police Department is rethinking the way it handles community outreach programs.
One in eight fatal crashes involves a semi-truck in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. That same report says 70 percent of those crashes are initiated by the driver of a car.
On Tuesday, Mary Gratsch sat down for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast to discuss her experience getting stuck in a cave near Mt. Vernon, Ky. in 1983.
FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather
Solidly conservative. Politically connected. That's how Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, is described.
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stations
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two men
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.
