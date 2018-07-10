Ohioans can start casting votes in special House election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio voters can start casting ballots in next month's special election.
Early voting for the Aug. 7 special election and 12th District general election begins Tuesday. Residents can vote absentee by mail or in person without having to give a reason.
Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says voters will decide four local issues across seven counties.
In central Ohio, they'll also choose a successor to ex-U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee), who retired in January. The district's been held by a Republican for 35 years, but Democrats see it as an opportunity.
Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, and Democratic Franklin County Recorder Danny O'Connor are vying for the seat, which represents all or part of Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum and Richland counties.
Online:
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Monday night.Full Story >
Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Monday night.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee Monday night.Full Story >
President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee Monday night.Full Story >
Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?Full Story >
Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?Full Story >