Ohioans can start casting votes in special House election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio voters can start casting ballots in next month's special election.

Early voting for the Aug. 7 special election and 12th District general election begins Tuesday. Residents can vote absentee by mail or in person without having to give a reason.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) says voters will decide four local issues across seven counties.

In central Ohio, they'll also choose a successor to ex-U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee), who retired in January. The district's been held by a Republican for 35 years, but Democrats see it as an opportunity.

Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, and Democratic Franklin County Recorder Danny O'Connor are vying for the seat, which represents all or part of Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum and Richland counties.

Online:

http://www.myohiovote.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.