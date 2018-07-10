Trump replaces high court's swing vote with conservative

Trump has been pressing NATO countries to fulfill their goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic products on defense by 2024.Full Story >
Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as the court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to be the next justice to join the Supreme Court of the United States.Full Story >
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stationsFull Story >
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two menFull Story >
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.Full Story >
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyFull Story >
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesFull Story >
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upFull Story >
