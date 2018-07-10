Supreme Court enjoys relatively high public confidence

Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as the court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.Full Story >
Trump has been pressing NATO countries to fulfill their goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic products on defense by 2024.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.Full Story >
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyFull Story >
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesFull Story >
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upFull Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipFull Story >
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionFull Story >
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestFull Story >
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesFull Story >
