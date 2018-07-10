Later 'gator: Mighty Mike leaving Kentucky aquarium in fall

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - Visitors to the Newport Aquarium in northern Kentucky have two more months to see Mighty Mike, the largest American alligator outside of Florida.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the aquarium is saying see you later to the alligator this fall. The last chance to see the 14-foot, 800-pound alligator before he heads back to Florida is Sept. 9.

Newport Aquarium Executive Director Eric Rose said in a statement that educating the public about alligators is critical to helping the animals sustain populations after being listed as endangered for decades.

After he leaves Kentucky, Mighty Mike will be taken to the Crocodilian Conservation Center in Frostproof, Florida.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

