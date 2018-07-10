Ohio mayor resigns over allegations that he slapped a woman

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio mayor who was charged with assaulting a woman in Florida has announced he is stepping down from office.
Macedonia Mayor Joseph Migliorini said Monday while he cannot comment on the allegations, he is resigning effective immediately.
Police say Migliorini pulled a woman's hair and slapped her outside of a restaurant in Florida in April. He was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Court records show the charge will be dismissed once Migliorini completes a 12-hour anger management course.
Migliorini has issued an apology for his conduct and the "embarrassment that I have brought upon Macedonia."
He first served as the city's mayor from 1988 to 2001. He was re-elected in 2015.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Monday night.Full Story >
Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Monday night.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee Monday night.Full Story >
President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee Monday night.Full Story >
Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?Full Story >
Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?Full Story >