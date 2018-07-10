The Latest: Trumps congratulates Thailand rescuers

The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a Thai health official said.Full Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting two women in the head, including a blind one he held hostage during a SWAT standoff and firing at law enforcement officers faces a multi-count indictment but has avoided the death penalty.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash has shut down a major West Side road.Full Story >
A man in his late 20s is dead in the city's latest homicide, Cincinnati police said Tuesday.Full Story >
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Cincinnati Tuesday with the Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour.Full Story >
It didn't take long for television networks covering President Donald Trump's Supreme Court selection to switch from deciphering a mystery to setting up battle stationsFull Story >
A light-rail train hit a car that drove past crossing arms in San Jose, killing two menFull Story >
Hours ahead of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court announcement, senators who will judge his nominee are already digging in for what one calls a "nose-biting, ear-pulling" confirmation fight.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.Full Story >
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyFull Story >
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesFull Story >
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upFull Story >
