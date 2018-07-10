Lawsuit: Daycare teacher used Magic Eraser on boys' faces, causing chemical burns

The mother says the daycare told her the baby’s injuries were caused by a possible allergic reaction to a mosquito bite, but doctors performed tests and didn’t find a bite on him.

PARKER, CO (KCNC/CNN) – Two sets of parents in Colorado say after a teacher at their children’s daycare used a Magic Eraser to clean the boys, a slow, inadequate investigation forced them to file a lawsuit.

The parents – Caitlin and Josh Sims and Joel and Stacey Dant – say the daycare isn’t giving them the straight story about what happened to their children, who were both 3 years old at the time of the May 22 incident.

They say a teacher at the Merryhill School in Parker, CO, is responsible for chemical burns to the boys after she allegedly used a Magic Eraser on their faces.

Caitlin Sims was the first parent to be notified of the boy’s injuries.

"The two teachers came up to me when I picked him up and said, 'Your son and another boy got into a marker fight.' And immediately, my son said, 'Mommy, my throat hurts,’” Caitlin Sims said. "The teacher said, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. I must have been scrubbing you too hard when I cleaned you.’”

The Sims’ son had a scab on his neck, and the Dants’ son came home with red irritation around his eyes. A pediatrician later said their son had chemical burns.

“The actual element used was a Magic Eraser, which those have numerous chemicals in it, similar to fine grit sandpaper, and she’s using it on children’s faces. I mean, anyone knows better than that,” Stacey Dant said.

But the parents say the scabs on their children’s faces don’t show the real trauma. Both sets of parents returned days later to review surveillance video, allegedly showing the teacher roughly handling the boys.

"Pushing her thumb into his neck, ripped him backwards and pulled him over backwards, to the extent that he buckled,” Josh Sims said. "It was the toughest thing that my wife and I have ever seen."

The Dants and Sims say they got different stories from the daycare about what happened and what could be done. They also say no one apologized.

"If I would have done that to another person, I would be in jail for assault,” Joel Dant said.

Child Protective Services told the Sims it could be a few more weeks before a report is ready.

The parents filed a lawsuit against the school, its parent company and the teacher involved. They also contacted Parker Police on their own Friday.

“Parents need to know the truth. This is what happened to our child, and this is how it was not properly handled,” Caitlin Sims said.

A statement from the school’s parent company says the teacher was fired following an internal investigation, and the company has been cooperating with the state licensing board’s investigation.

Online records show the school is under probation but don’t show any injuries or complaints for the past three years.

Copyright 2018 KCNC, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.