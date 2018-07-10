Honoring Officer Nguyen: Lakewood says goodbye to a hero - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Honoring Officer Nguyen: Lakewood says goodbye to a hero

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) -

The Facebook group Sea of Blue wants to give a "heroes goodbye" to honor fallen Cleveland police officer Vu Nguyen.

'Our hearts are heavy today': Flags lowered to half-staff to honor fallen Cleveland officer Vu Nguyen
GoFundMe info for fallen Cleveland Police officer Vu Nguyen

Residents are asked to line the streets of Lakewood for a procession.

Officer Nguyen would give you the shirt off his back. Let's send him off in a heroes way. PLEASE line the procession route from the Church to the Cemetery if possible. Let's show his family the sacrifice has not gone unnoticed.
The Funeral is at 11 am at Our Lady of Angels Church 3644 Rock River Dr

The Funeral procession from the church will go from OLA to Lorain Rd west over the Fairview Bridge to W 210 ST. Right on 210 all the way to Westway. Left on Westway to Detroit. Left on Detroit to Lakewood Park Cemetery 
( can only guesstimate when it will leave the church - around 1220 or so)

If anyone would like to line the route from the funeral home to the church:

The procession from Chambers Funeral home to the church be from chambers, to Puritas, west on Puritas down the Puritas hill to Valley Parkway. Left on Valley Parkway to Hogsback. Up Hogsback to Rocky River Dr. Left on Rocky River past the West Park Memorial to OLA.

On July 2, Cleveland patrolman Vu Nguyen was engaged in training exercises during 90 degree heat preparing to join the K-9 unit when he suddenly collapsed. The officer died days later from complications on July 6. 

The wake for Nguyen is scheduled for Wednesday followed by his funeral on Thursday.

