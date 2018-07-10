Man killed in East Price Hill shooting

A man in his late 20s is dead in the city's latest homicide, Cincinnati police said Tuesday.

The victim was found in the 3700 block of Wieman Avenue just after 10 p.m. Monday.

At first, it appeared he was only shot in the arm and he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

His injuries were initially reported as non-life threatening.

Later, police learned the man also was shot in his lower back.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital overnight.

His name and further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.