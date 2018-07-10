Hurricane Chris becomes Category 2, continues moving away from coast

Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions along the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.Full Story >
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Chris was about 210 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, in its 11 p.m. ET report.
Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.
As it meanders off the Carolina coast, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.
Newly formed Hurricane Beryl is on a path that should carry it over the Lesser Antilles at the end of the weekend and into the eastern Caribbean, bringing a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year's storms.
People in Middletown are fighting to keep the old Poasttown Elementary School -- known for being historic and for allegedly being haunted -- up and running.
People who live on Dorsey Street in Mount Auburn say they love their quiet area, beautiful homes, and fantastic views of the city. But neighbors say teen crooks ransacked a few homes July 5.
The Trenton Police Department is rethinking the way it handles community outreach programs.
One in eight fatal crashes involves a semi-truck in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. That same report says 70 percent of those crashes are initiated by the driver of a car.
On Tuesday, Mary Gratsch sat down for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast to discuss her experience getting stuck in a cave near Mt. Vernon, Ky. in 1983.
