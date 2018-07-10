Hurricane Chris becomes Category 2, continues moving away from coast

(RNN) - Hurricane Chris has strengthened into a Category 2 storm, meteorologists with The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The storm was around 245 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, late Tuesday night. It boasts maximum sustained winds of around 105 mph, and it's moving to the northeast at 10 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but forecasters said people in Atlantic Canada should monitor the hurricane.

Swells generated from Chris are expected to affect the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states in the next few days. The NHC said the swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The storm is expected to strengthen as it heads northeast on Wednesday. It should begin weakening Wednesday night, becoming a strong post-tropical cyclone by Thursday night.

The center of the storm is also forecast to be near southeastern Newfoundland Thursday night.

Chris is the third tropical system, and the second hurricane, of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of late Tuesday night, the remnants of tropical system Beryl are moving northwestward across the southeastern Bahamas, producing heavy rainfall and strong winds in those areas, forecasters said.

It has a 50-percent chance of reforming into a tropical system over the next five days as it heads north.

