Hurricane Chris becomes Category 2, continues moving away from c - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hurricane Chris becomes Category 2, continues moving away from coast

Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions. (Source: NHC) Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - Hurricane Chris has strengthened into a Category 2 storm, meteorologists with The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The storm was around 245 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, late Tuesday night. It boasts maximum sustained winds of around 105 mph, and it's moving to the northeast at 10 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but forecasters said people in Atlantic Canada should monitor the hurricane.

Swells generated from Chris are expected to affect the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states in the next few days. The NHC said the swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. 

The storm is expected to strengthen as it heads northeast on Wednesday. It should begin weakening Wednesday night, becoming a strong post-tropical cyclone by Thursday night.

The center of the storm is also forecast to be near southeastern Newfoundland Thursday night.

Chris is the third tropical system, and the second hurricane, of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of late Tuesday night, the remnants of tropical system Beryl are moving northwestward across the southeastern Bahamas, producing heavy rainfall and strong winds in those areas, forecasters said.

It has a 50-percent chance of reforming into a tropical system over the next five days as it heads north.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Hurricane Chris becomes Category 2, continues moving away from coast

    Hurricane Chris becomes Category 2, continues moving away from coast

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-07-10 09:19:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-07-11 03:14:45 GMT

    Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions along the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states. 

    Full Story >

    Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions along the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states. 

    Full Story >

  • Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

    Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:04:28 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-07-11 00:40:51 GMT
    (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.
    A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.Full Story >
    A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.Full Story >

  • Funding will help finish Houston-area flood-control projects

    Funding will help finish Houston-area flood-control projects

    Monday, July 9 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 21:43:59 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-07-11 00:40:38 GMT
    Officials in the Texas county hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey say $5 billion in federal funding that's been awarded to Texas in the wake of last year's deadly storm will finally help them finish major flood control...Full Story >
    Officials in the Texas county hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey say $5 billion in federal funding that's been awarded to Texas in the wake of last year's deadly storm will finally help them finish major flood control projects.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly