TS Chris becomes Hurricane Chris, moves away from coast

Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions along the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.Full Story >
Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions along the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.Full Story >
Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions along the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.Full Story >
Swells from the hurricane could produce dangerous surf conditions along the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.Full Story >
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Chris was about 210 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, in its 11 p.m. ET report.Full Story >
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Chris was about 210 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, in its 11 p.m. ET report.Full Story >
Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.Full Story >
Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.Full Story >
As it meanders off the Carolina coast, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.Full Story >
As it meanders off the Carolina coast, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.Full Story >
Newly formed Hurricane Beryl is on a path that should carry it over the Lesser Antilles at the end of the weekend and into the eastern Caribbean, bringing a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year's...Full Story >
Newly formed Hurricane Beryl is on a path that should carry it over the Lesser Antilles at the end of the weekend and into the eastern Caribbean, bringing a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year's storms.Full Story >
Connor Krekeler and Lillian Sauter are charged with five counts each of animal cruelty.Full Story >
Connor Krekeler and Lillian Sauter are charged with five counts each of animal cruelty.Full Story >
A 20-year-old woman from New Vienna, Ohio was killed in a Clinton County crash Tuesday morning.Full Story >
A 20-year-old woman from New Vienna, Ohio was killed in a Clinton County crash Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Major League Baseball All-Star voting isn't quite over yet -- fans have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to file a "Final Vote."Full Story >
Major League Baseball All-Star voting isn't quite over yet -- fans have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to file a "Final Vote."Full Story >
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday charged seven people with engaging in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in the Miami Valley and across southern and central Ohio.Full Story >
A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday charged seven people with engaging in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in the Miami Valley and across southern and central Ohio.Full Story >