TS Chris becomes Hurricane Chris, moves away from coast

(RNN) - Slow-moving Tropical Storm Chris has finally become Hurricane Chris, meteorologists with The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday around 5 p.m.

The storm, situated about 205 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, boasts maximum sustained winds of around 85 mph. It's moving to the northeast at 10 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but forecasters said people along the coast of North Carolina and in Atlantic Canada should monitor the hurricane.

Swells generated from Chris are expected to increase and affect parts of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states in the next few days. The NHC said the swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The storm is expected to pick up speed as it heads northeast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, becoming a strong post-tropical storm on Thursday or Friday.

Chris is the third tropical system, and the second hurricane, of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

The remnants of tropical system Beryl is moving over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and the islands of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, producing heavy rainfall and strong winds in those areas, forecasters said Tuesday.

It has a 50-percent chance of reforming into a tropical system over the next five days as it heads north.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.