TS Chris expected to reach hurricane strength

It's expected to begin moving to the northeast on Tuesday. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - Slow-moving Tropical Storm Chris will become a hurricane Tuesday off the coast of North Carolina, meteorologists with The National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is situated about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, with maximum sustained winds of around 70 mph. The storm was moving to the northeast at 2 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but forecasters said people along the coast of North Carolina and in Atlantic Canada should monitor the tropical system.

Swells from Chris could produce dangerous surf conditions along the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.

The storm is expected to pick up speed as it heads northeast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, becoming post-tropical on Thursday or Friday.

Chris is the third tropical system of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

The remnants of tropical system Beryl is moving over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and the islands of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, producing heavy rainfall and strong winds in those areas, forecasters said Monday.

It has a 50-percent chance of reforming into a tropical system over the next five days.

