IHOB goes back to IHOP

With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.
The Thai official overseeing the effort to rescue members of a teen soccer team trapped in a flooded cave says a third rescue operation aims to bring out the remaining four boys and their coach.
The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a Thai health official said.
Parents prepare to reunite with children under 5 years old as the court-ordered deadline arrives, weeks or longer after being separated at the border.
