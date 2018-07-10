IHOB goes back to IHOP

The International House of Burgers has returned to its original name, International House of Pancakes. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was all a publicity stunt. The International House of Burgers has returned to its original name, International House of Pancakes.

IHOB tweeted on Monday it will go back to being called IHOP.

Earlier this summer, the chain announced the change, switching out the "P" for "B" to promote its burgers. And now IHOP says it was all just to get publicity for the burgers on the menu.

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

And like the original name change, the change back to IHOP is getting lots of reaction on Twitter.

IHOP claiming their name change was fake to “promote their burgers” is equivalent to when girls don’t get enough likes on their insta so they delete the photo #iykyk — Kelsey Mullinax (@kelslumu) July 10, 2018

IHOP changing their name to IHOB then back to IHOP is the funniest mid life crisis I've seen in a while — Kendall (@kendallbillings) July 10, 2018

I promise y’all this whole IHOP to IHOb to IHOP again marketing strategy came from Snoop Dogg/Snoop Lion/Snoop Dogg’s publicity team lol — Awkuarius (@mackenzie_kay99) July 9, 2018

And by the way, to honor the chain's 60th birthday, IHOP is offering short stacks for 60 cents. That offer is good on July 17.

