IHOB goes back to IHOP - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

IHOB goes back to IHOP

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
The International House of Burgers has returned to its original name, International House of Pancakes. (Source: pixabay) The International House of Burgers has returned to its original name, International House of Pancakes. (Source: pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was all a publicity stunt. The International House of Burgers has returned to its original name, International House of Pancakes.

IHOB tweeted on Monday it will go back to being called IHOP.

Earlier this summer, the chain announced the change, switching out the "P" for "B" to promote its burgers. And now IHOP says it was all just to get publicity for the burgers on the menu.

And like the original name change, the change back to IHOP is getting lots of reaction on Twitter.

And by the way, to honor the chain's 60th birthday, IHOP is offering short stacks for 60 cents. That offer is good on July 17. 

