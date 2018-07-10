George Clooney "fine" after motorbike crash in Italy - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

George Clooney "fine" after motorbike crash in Italy

In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

ROME (AP) - Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motor scooter on the Italian island Tuesday, hospital officials said.

"He is recovering at his home and will be fine," Clooney spokesman Stan Rosenfield told The Associated Press in an email.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia confirmed Clooney was treated there and released after Tuesday's accident. Local media representatives who had gathered at the hospital said Clooney left in a van through a side exit.

Daily newspaper La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney was heading to a film set a car hit his motorbike. The accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Clooney reportedly was in Sardinia filming a television miniseries adapted from Joseph Heller's World War II novel "Catch-22."

Clooney has a home on Lake Como, which is on the Italian mainland.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • George Clooney "fine" after motorbike crash in Italy

    George Clooney "fine" after motorbike crash in Italy

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-07-10 09:20:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-07-10 16:08:56 GMT
    In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)In this Thursday, June 7, 2018, file photo, George Clooney arrives at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring himself at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

    Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

    Full Story >

    Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalized after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

    Full Story >

  • Crew member says Johnny Depp punched him on LA film set

    Crew member says Johnny Depp punched him on LA film set

    Monday, July 9 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-07-09 20:27:40 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-07-10 15:38:18 GMT
    A film crew member is alleging in a lawsuit that Johnny Depp twice punched him on the Los Angeles set of a movie about the killing of the Notorious B.I.G.Full Story >
    A film crew member is alleging in a lawsuit that Johnny Depp twice punched him on the Los Angeles set of a movie about the killing of the Notorious B.I.G.Full Story >

  • Geoffrey Rush pulls out of Australian stage production

    Geoffrey Rush pulls out of Australian stage production

    Monday, July 9 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-07-10 03:30:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-07-10 15:38:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his Berlinale Camera Award which he received prior to the screening of the film "Final Portrait" at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in B...(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his Berlinale Camera Award which he received prior to the screening of the film "Final Portrait" at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in B...
    Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has pulled out of Shakespeare stage production in Australia as he sues a Sydney newspaper for defamation.Full Story >
    Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has pulled out of Shakespeare stage production in Australia as he sues a Sydney newspaper for defamation.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly