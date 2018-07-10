Ohio lawmakers react to President Trump's Supreme Court nomination

President Donald Trump declared the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice.

Kavanaugh previously served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and once worked as a clerk to the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Ohio's legislators had differing opinions on the potential replacement.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown expressed concern towards the nominee.

I’m already very troubled by the Supreme Court’s recent decisions stripping rights from Ohioans, and I have serious concerns about some of Judge Kavanaugh’s rulings against women’s rights and consumer rights. I plan to review Judge Kavanaugh’s record thoroughly and ask him tough questions face-to-face before I make my decision. I will not support any Justice who would take rights away from Ohioans.

Republican Senator Rob Portman supports the nomination.

I look forward to considering the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to serve as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. The job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law and to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench. Judge Kavanaugh has an impressive background. He is highly regarded as a fair-minded and independent judge and is clearly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. I look forward to meeting with him in the coming weeks as he goes through a fair and thorough evaluation process.

Candidates running for seats in Ohio's government are also weighing in.

Jim Renacci, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, applauds the president's selection.

Brett Kavanaugh is a thoughtful jurist with a proven respect for the Constitution and with extensive experience as a federal appeals judge. If Sherrod Brown ignores Kavanaugh’s highly regarded record and once again tries to block President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, it will be one more signal Brown cares more about representing the fringe left and his Hollywood donors than the people of Ohio. We deserve a Senator who reveres the Constitution more than they revere Chuck Schumer.

Rich Cordray, a Democratic hopeful for governor, is opposed to the president's announcement.

President Trump’s decision today underscores the critical need for Ohioans to have a key backstop in place for them - a Governor who will stand on their side and fight back against attempts to undermine our rights. In Ohio, we must put fairness to people and their families first, ahead of powerful special interests. We must respect women’s personal decisions about their health, not dictate to them. And we must defend the rights of working people to bargain collectively for fair wages and safe working conditions. Those are core values I have stood for throughout my life, and they are the values that will guide me as Governor — regardless of who sits on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh is expected to visit Capitol Hill to begin meeting with legislators.

