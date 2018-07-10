Cleanup removes coal-combustion waste from Indiana pond

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) - Crews working for a southern Indiana county have finished removing a coal-combustion waste from a farm pond where it was dumped as fill nearly a decade ago.
Workers recently completed removing fly ash cinders from the Harrison County farm pond where it was placed in March 2010.
The News and Tribune reports that work is expected to begin soon on removing the same type of waste from an impound lot in New Albany.
Fly ash cinders are one of the wastes produced by coal-fired power generation.
The waste being removed was placed at both sites after Floyd County stopped using them to improve traction on snow- and ice-covered roads.
Floyd County is paying to remove the waste from both sites and move it to a municipal landfill in Louisville, Kentucky.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Cincinnati Tuesday with the Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour.Full Story >
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Cincinnati Tuesday with the Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A man in his late 20s is dead in the city's latest homicide, Cincinnati police said Tuesday.Full Story >
A man in his late 20s is dead in the city's latest homicide, Cincinnati police said Tuesday.Full Story >
A man who is considered a "prime suspect" in the disappearance and murder of a 77-year-old Adams County woman was at the scene of the fatal shooting of a Rhoden family member last month, Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader revealed Monday.Full Story >
A man who is considered a "prime suspect" in the disappearance and murder of a 77-year-old Adams County woman was at the scene of the fatal shooting of a Rhoden family member last month, Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader revealed Monday.Full Story >
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >