Parrotheads turn out before dawn for Jimmy Buffett at Riverbend

Vehicles line up in anticipation of gates opening Tuesday morning at RIverbend ahead of the Jimmy Buffett concert at 8 p.m. (FOX19 NOW) Vehicles line up in anticipation of gates opening Tuesday morning at RIverbend ahead of the Jimmy Buffett concert at 8 p.m. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Cincinnati Tuesday with the "Son of a Son of a Sailor" tour.

It's the best day of the year for Parrotheads across the Tri-State. 

Jimmy Buffett's annual stop in Cincinnati is a day of full of music and celebration.

The epicenter of the party is the parking lot at Riverbend, which transforms into Margaritaville ahead of the show.

Parrots, straw hats, grass skirts, coconuts and Hawaiian attire are just some of what you will see in the crowd.

Gates open for tailgating at 8:30 a.m.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

