Looking for love? The Bachelor is holding a casting call in Cleveland

"The Bachelor" is coming to Cleveland (Source: Facebook)

Here's your chance to be on television, and possibly find love.

The hit show "The Bachelor" will be hosting an open casting call for women in downtown Cleveland on July 29.

Female candidates must be at least 21 or older, single, and available for filming at any point throughout the year.

The casting call will be held on Sunday, July 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Center.

To apply or nominate someone, apply online or by mailing in an application.

