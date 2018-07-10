Crash closes Colerain Avenue for at least 2 hours

Colerain Avenue is closed in Mt. Airy due to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: Cincinnati Police Twitter)

A single vehicle crash has shut down a major West Side road.

Colerain Avenue is closed in both directions in Mt. Airy, according to Cincinnati police.

The closure is in effect for at least the next two hours, police said in a tweet shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Colerain is blocked on the southbound side at Shepherd Creek Road and northbound to Hawaiian Terrace.

5200 Colerain Ave. will be closed in both directions for at least 2 hours. Colerain Ave. is closed southbound at Shepard Creek Rd. & northbound to Hawaiian Terr. One car involved. Minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/YoxCQgrgj0 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) July 10, 2018

