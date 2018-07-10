Crash closes Colerain Avenue for at least 2 hours - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash closes Colerain Avenue for at least 2 hours

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Colerain Avenue is closed in Mt. Airy due to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: Cincinnati Police Twitter) Colerain Avenue is closed in Mt. Airy due to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: Cincinnati Police Twitter)
MT. AIRY, OH (FOX19) -

A single vehicle crash has shut down a major West Side road.

Colerain Avenue is closed in both directions in Mt. Airy, according to Cincinnati police.

The closure is in effect for at least the next two hours, police said in a tweet shortly after 8:30 a.m. 

Colerain is blocked on the southbound side at Shepherd Creek Road and northbound to Hawaiian Terrace.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

