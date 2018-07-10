Kentucky limestone to be used for new oyster reef off Texas

SAN LEON, Texas (AP) - Crews are putting millions of pounds of Kentucky limestone on the floor of a Texas bay for a 21-acre oyster reef on a private lease.
The Galveston County Daily News reports San Leon-based Prestige Oysters held a blessing ceremony Monday for the oyster cultch in Galveston Bay. The mass of stones, broken shells and grit will form the bed off San Leon, 40 miles southeast of Houston.
Hurricane Ike in 2008 battered the area's oyster reefs.
Prestige Oysters vice president Raz Halili says it's the first new reef on a private lease in the area in about 40 years.
Workers using a crane this week unloaded limestone onto boats for spreading on the bay floor. The site likely won't have mature oysters for harvest for two or three years.
Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Connor Krekeler and Lillian Sauter are charged with five counts each of animal cruelty.Full Story >
Connor Krekeler and Lillian Sauter are charged with five counts each of animal cruelty.Full Story >
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Cincinnati Tuesday with the Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour.Full Story >
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Cincinnati Tuesday with the Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour.Full Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting two women in the head, including a blind one he held hostage during a SWAT standoff and firing at law enforcement officers faces a multi-count indictment but has avoided the death penalty.Full Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting two women in the head, including a blind one he held hostage during a SWAT standoff and firing at law enforcement officers faces a multi-count indictment but has avoided the death penalty.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash has shut down a major West Side road.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash has shut down a major West Side road.Full Story >