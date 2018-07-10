Billy Dee Williams will play Lando Calrissian in latest Star War - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Billy Dee Williams will play Lando Calrissian in latest Star Wars movie

Billy Dee Williams will appear in the latest Star Wars movie, slated for release in December 2019. (Source: CNN) Billy Dee Williams will appear in the latest Star Wars movie, slated for release in December 2019. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - A familiar face is returning to a galaxy far, far away.

Billy Dee Williams will reprise his classic role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The character made its debut in “The Empire Strikes Back" and was last seen in the follow-up "Return of the Jedi."

Getting back into the role shouldn't be too hard for Williams, as he's been voicing Calrissian in a number of recent video games.

In “Solo,” the latest Star Wars film, Donald Glover played a younger Calrissian. The movie featured when Calrissian and Han Solo first met.

Work on the latest Star Wars film is scheduled to start soon and should be in theaters in December 2019.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

