Fermi 2 plant in Michigan back at full power after repairs

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan is back at full power after operating at reduced power for repairs.
The Monroe News reports Tuesday that Fermi 2 in Monroe County was powered up after being cut back last week to 60 percent power. DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait says power was reduced for repairs to an electrical component on the non-nuclear portion of the plant.
Tait says the component wasn't related to any safety systems and the plant was "in a safe, stable condition" amid the repairs.
The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Frenchtown Township, near Michigan's border with Ohio.
Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The man accused of fatally shooting two women in the head, including a blind one he held hostage during a SWAT standoff and firing at law enforcement officers faces a multi-count indictment but has avoided the death penalty.Full Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting two women in the head, including a blind one he held hostage during a SWAT standoff and firing at law enforcement officers faces a multi-count indictment but has avoided the death penalty.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash has shut down a major West Side road.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash has shut down a major West Side road.Full Story >
A man in his late 20s is dead in the city's latest homicide, Cincinnati police said Tuesday.Full Story >
A man in his late 20s is dead in the city's latest homicide, Cincinnati police said Tuesday.Full Story >
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Cincinnati Tuesday with the Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour.Full Story >
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Cincinnati Tuesday with the Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour.Full Story >