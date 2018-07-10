Official: Florida shooting suspect's mom let him buy gun - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Official: Florida shooting suspect's mom let him buy gun

(Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at ... (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at ...
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, groups of students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students and teachers at a Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 told investigator... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, groups of students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students and teachers at a Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 told investigator...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In a Tuesday, June 5, 2018 file photo, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Parkland High School shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, hold hands as they speak to the media in Miami during a news conference reacting ... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In a Tuesday, June 5, 2018 file photo, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Parkland High School shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, hold hands as they speak to the media in Miami during a news conference reacting ...
(Jim Damaske/The Tampa Bay Times via AP). Pinelas Sheriff's Department trainers line the back of the room during the beginning of training for the new Pinellas County School security officers Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office... (Jim Damaske/The Tampa Bay Times via AP). Pinelas Sheriff's Department trainers line the back of the room during the beginning of training for the new Pinellas County School security officers Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office...

By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned Tuesday that the suspect's late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, told members that Lynda Cruz was "an enabler" who interfered with efforts to get her son Nikolas Cruz treatment.

"If he wants to have a gun, he could have a gun," Gualtieri said Lynda Cruz told his counselors. Lynda Cruz died in November, three months before investigators say her 19-year-old son killed 17 at the school on Valentine's Day.

Gualtieri told members that school and mental health counselors had at least 140 contacts with Nikolas Cruz over the years trying to get him help, but his mother frequently interfered. He did not go into specifics.

School and government records obtained by The Associated Press and other media shortly after the shooting show Nikolas Cruz was diagnosed as developmentally delayed at age 3 and had disciplinary issues dating to middle school. In February 2014, while in eighth grade, Nikolas Cruz was transferred to a school for children with emotional and behavioral issues. He stayed until 10th grade, when he was transferred to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. About a year before the attack, Cruz was kicked out of the school and sent to an alternative school.

On Sept. 28, 2016, an investigator from the Florida Department of Children and Families visited Nikolas Cruz and his mother after he posted video on Snapchat showing him cutting himself. The report showed he had written a racial epithet against African-Americans and a Nazi symbol on his book bag, which his mother had forced him to erase. The investigator said Nikolas Cruz was suffering from depression and on medication and had told Lynda Cruz he planned to buy a gun, but she couldn't determine why.

The commission brings together law enforcement, education and mental health officials along with legislators and the parents of student victims. It will prepare a report by Jan. 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • School shooting in TexasSchool shooting in TexasMore>>

  • Official: Florida shooting suspect's mom let him buy gun

    Official: Florida shooting suspect's mom let him buy gun

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-07-10 14:42:41 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-07-10 16:11:27 GMT
    (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at ...(Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File). FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at ...
    A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect's late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.Full Story >
    A commission investigating the Florida high school massacre learned that the suspect's late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.Full Story >

  • Capital staffer remembered as 'smart, beautiful, talented'

    Capital staffer remembered as 'smart, beautiful, talented'

    Sunday, July 8 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-07-09 03:38:57 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-07-09 16:24:28 GMT
    (Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP). The family of Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette who died in the June 28 attack on the Annapolis newsroom., receive family and friends at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, in Dundalk, Md., Sund...(Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP). The family of Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette who died in the June 28 attack on the Annapolis newsroom., receive family and friends at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, in Dundalk, Md., Sund...
    Capital Gazette staffer Rebecca Smith is remembered as sweet and quiet, a good person with a beautiful smile.Full Story >
    Capital Gazette staffer Rebecca Smith is remembered as sweet and quiet, a good person with a beautiful smile.Full Story >

  • Slain newspaper editor hailed as shy but brilliant writer

    Slain newspaper editor hailed as shy but brilliant writer

    Sunday, July 8 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-07-08 19:29:01 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-07-09 03:19:09 GMT
    (The Baltimore Sun via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Sun shows Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at The Capital Gazette. Memorial services will be held Sunday, July 8, 2018, for Smith, one of the employees killed in...(The Baltimore Sun via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Sun shows Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at The Capital Gazette. Memorial services will be held Sunday, July 8, 2018, for Smith, one of the employees killed in...
    One of the five newspaper employees killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper's office is remembered as a shy man who expressed his brilliant intellect through the editorials he wrote.Full Story >
    One of the five newspaper employees killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper's office is remembered as a shy man who expressed his brilliant intellect through the editorials he wrote.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly