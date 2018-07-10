Pair facing animal cruelty charges after dead rats, abandoned reptiles found in home

Two 19-year-olds are facing animal cruelty charges after the Butler County Sheriff's Office says 20 dead rats, 29 live rats, 2 leopard geckos, 1 tegu lizard, 1 red tail boa, and 1 cat were found abandoned in a home (file of leopard gecko)

Connor Krekeler and Lillian Sauter are charged with five counts each of animal cruelty.

The charges come after the Butler County Sheriff's Dog Wardens say they were alerted to the situation at 8918 Cincinnati Dayton Road by the West Chester Police Department. When they arrived they found about 20 rats dead, and several more in poor or injured condition.

Dog Wardens say they removed 29 live rats, two leopard geckos, one tegu lizard, one red tail boa, and one cat. The animals have been signed over the the Humane Society.

Krekeler and Sauter told police they had not been home for two weeks.

Sheriff Richard Jones said “No matter how big or small, when you confine an animal and choose to neglect it, you will be charged accordingly.”

