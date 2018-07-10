Rat breeders charged after dead rodents, abandoned reptiles foun - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Rat breeders charged after dead rodents, abandoned reptiles found in home

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Two 19-year-olds are facing animal cruelty charges after officials say 20 dead rats, 29 live rats, 2 leopard geckos, 1 tegu lizard, 1 red tail boa, and 1 cat were found abandoned in the top floor of this home. (FOX19 NOW) Two 19-year-olds are facing animal cruelty charges after officials say 20 dead rats, 29 live rats, 2 leopard geckos, 1 tegu lizard, 1 red tail boa, and 1 cat were found abandoned in the top floor of this home. (FOX19 NOW)
WEST CHESTER, OH (FOX19) -

Two 19-year-olds are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found abandoned reptiles and dead rats in their house, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. 

Connor Krekeler and Lillian Sauter were breeding rats inside their Cincinnati-Dayton home, according to Dog Warden Kurt Murbs.

“They had built basically breeding cages for them to go where they have their babies,” Murbs said. “Inside of each one of those we had dead rats, we had rats with limbs chewed off.”  

The animals had no food or water and were living in 80-to-90 degree temperatures, the warden said.  

West Chester Police alerted county authorities to the potential animal abuse situation Monday. When officials arrived at the home, they found about 20 rats dead, and several more in poor or injured condition.

Dog Wardens say they removed 29 live rats, two leopard geckos, one tegu lizard, one red tail boa, and one cat. 

Krekeler and Sauter told police they had not been home for two weeks.

“No matter how big or small, when you confine an animal and choose to neglect it, you will be charged accordingly," Sheriff Richard Jones said Tuesday.

It took deputies three hours to catch the surviving animals around the house, Merbs said. The animals have been signed over the the Humane Society.

