'American Idiot' by Green Day tops UK charts ahead of Trump visit

(RNN) – The Green Day hit “American Idiot” is storming the charts again in the United Kingdom ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit this week.

The 2004 single is the No. 1 download on the Amazon Best Sellers list across the pond.

A Twitter account is promoting the protest, encouraging people to download, stream and view it.

“Get @GreenDay AMERICAN IDIOT to No.1 for Trump's UK visit for Friday 13th July,” the account says. “Download & stream from Friday 6th July to end of Thursday 12th July.”

The anthem was originally written, at least in part, about President George W. Bush, who was in office at the time.

Numerous protests are planned during Trump’s visit, including a 20-foot tall “Trump Baby” balloon that will fly over London.

