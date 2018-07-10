Trump replacement for Obama climate plan moves forward

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Trump administration is advancing its plan to replace the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts against global warming with a new rule expected to be friendlier to the coal industry.
The Environmental Protection Agency said it sent the new rule to the White House for review on Monday. The document itself was not released.
The move coincided with former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler's first day at the helm of the EPA following last week's resignation of Administrator Scott Pruitt.
Obama sought to cut U.S. carbon dioxide emissions to 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, largely by reducing pollution from coal-fired power plants.
Under Trump, the EPA declared the old rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
