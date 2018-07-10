Officials warn of overdose spike in past 24 hours

Fire crews respond to many overdose calls in the area. (FOX19 NOW)

Local emergency responders have treated an increased amount of overdose patients since Monday, according to Hamilton County Heroin Coalition.

Mixtures of opiates, fentanyl, alfentanil and other synthetics could be to blame for the overdose spike, health representatives wrote in a memo Tuesday.

16 people have overdosed in Hamilton County since 6 a.m. Monday along with an “elevation in deaths” related to ODs, officials said.

[Related: Pill mill doctor in Ohio prescribed dangerous 'triple threat heaven' drug combo]

The Heroin Coalition is warning community members, first responders, healthcare providers and substance users about the current increased risk for overdosing.

They suggest having Narcan on-hand and carrying extra doses, if possible.

“If you are a user, do not leave the ambulance or hospital against medical advice after naloxone has been administered to reverse the overdose. The naloxone may wear off before the opioids wear off – and you could go into overdose again,” officials wrote in the health alert.

While it’s not clear what’s causing the uptick in ODs, health officials suspect a “change in the composition of illicit street drugs.”

There are plenty of addiction treatment resources available in the area. Call 513-281-7880 for a referral.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.