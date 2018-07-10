Monster 15-foot crocodile caught after eight-year hunt

The crocodile is more than 15 feet long and weighs over 1,300 pounds. (Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission)

(RNN) – Now that’s a croc.

Wildlife rangers in northern Australia have captured a massive 15.4 foot-long saltwater crocodile.

The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission posted a picture of the 1,300-pound male on their Facebook page Tuesday. He’s believed to be about 60 years old.

The “saltie” was caught in a trap on the Katherine River about 200 miles southeast of Darwin.

“He was removed downstream from Katherine to help prevent human interaction in the more populated areas,” the Facebook post said.

Wildlife officials have been trying to catch this croc since 2010. He’ll spend the rest of his days on a crocodile farm.

NT Parks and wildlife have caught the biggest croc in Katherine to date. Rangers have been chasing the 4.71 m saltie for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/EfL3JIXhFr — Roxanne Fitzgerald (@rfitz18) July 9, 2018

