Ex-police chief who resigned sues city; claims defamation

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police chief who resigned amid misconduct accusations and later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge has sued the city accusing officials of defamation and violation of his constitutional rights to due process.

Former Akron Police Chief James Nice's lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court claims Nice suffered economic and non-economic damages and permanent harm to his reputation. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Nice resigned in 2017 amid misconduct allegations, including one of using a racial slur. Nice denied that. He later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted unauthorized use of a police database and received probation.

City spokeswoman Ellen Lander Nischt said in a statement Tuesday that Nice chose to resign and the city didn't misrepresent any information or mislead the public regarding his "apparent misconduct."

