Service restored after 'massive' outage hits Mediacom subscribers

(RNN) – A “massive multi-state outage” hit Mediacom subscribers in major cities throughout the country on Tuesday before service began to be restored in the afternoon.

An outage map at downdetector.com showed the most significant areas hit were in the Southeast and Midwest. Large portions of south Georgia, southern Mississippi, and north Florida, as well as portions of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Minnesota were out at one point.

Mediacom's communications director, Phyllis Peters, told WALB in Albany, GA, that internet and phone service should be restored.

Mediacom offers coverage in 22 states. As of the fourth quarter of 2017 they reported having 1.363 million total customers.

A Mediacom representative, Phil Skinner, told WALB, that two fiber optic lines cut near Atlanta and in Florida were the source of the outage.

The company responded to Twitter users during the outage, and have begun telling customers the issue has been resolved.

