7 indicted in meth trafficking conspiracy, 2 considered fugitives

A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday charged seven people with engaging in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in the Miami Valley and across southern and central Ohio.

So far, agents have seized more than 140 pounds of meth, seven kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin and more than $130,000 in cash.

The indictment charges the following people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a crime punishable by a sentence of at least ten years and up to life in prison:

Salvador Ramirez, aka “Listo”, 23, West Chester

Tamara McQueen, 21, Hamilton

Luiz Roberto Diaz-Magana, 29, Queretaro, Mexico

Jesus Garcia, aka “Jesse Garcia”, 49, West Chester

Joshua L. Leach, 34, Plain City - Fugitive

Brandi Danyell Loy, aka Brandi Richey, 34, Plain City - Fugitive

Takeea Trammell, 41, Dayton

Anyone with information on Leach or Loy is asked to call 937 903-5860.

“This ongoing investigation by DEA and the members of their task force has already led to the pleas or convictions of seven people dealing drugs in our region,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said during the announcement.

Agencies investigating the case include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Monroe and Middletown.

