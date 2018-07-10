7 indicted in meth trafficking conspiracy, 2 considered fugitive - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

7 indicted in meth trafficking conspiracy, 2 considered fugitives

Brandi Loy, aka Brandi Richey and Joshua Leach. Brandi Loy, aka Brandi Richey and Joshua Leach.
DAYTON, OH (FOX19) -

A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday charged seven people with engaging in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in the Miami Valley and across southern and central Ohio.

So far, agents have seized more than 140 pounds of meth, seven kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin and more than $130,000 in cash.

The indictment charges the following people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a crime punishable by a sentence of at least ten years and up to life in prison:

  • Salvador Ramirez, aka “Listo”, 23, West Chester
  • Tamara McQueen, 21, Hamilton
  • Luiz Roberto Diaz-Magana, 29, Queretaro, Mexico                                 
  • Jesus Garcia, aka “Jesse Garcia”, 49, West Chester
  • Joshua L. Leach, 34, Plain City - Fugitive
  • Brandi Danyell Loy, aka Brandi Richey, 34, Plain City - Fugitive
  • Takeea Trammell, 41, Dayton

Anyone with information on Leach or Loy is asked to call 937 903-5860. 

“This ongoing investigation by DEA and the members of their task force has already led to the pleas or convictions of seven people dealing drugs in our region,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said during the announcement. 

Agencies investigating the case include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Monroe and Middletown. 

