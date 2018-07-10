Lamborghini burns to a crisp after a gas pump mishap

Onlookers admiring an exotic blue Lamborghini and very expensive red Fararri bared witness to the Lambo's demise. (Source: Parker Gelber/Facebook/CNN)

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI/CNN) - A very pricey sportscar in Missouri is now just a charred frame after it went up in flames.

Onlookers admiring an exotic blue Lamborghini and very expensive red Fararri bared witness to the Lambo's demise. The sight alone would hurt the heart of any car enthusiast.

If you look closely, you'll see the van on the opposite side of the blue Lamborghini pull off with the fuel pump still inside.

"I've seen people drive away from pumps and make mistakes, but never seen something to that extent with that much money being destroyed." Thomas George said.

The driver of the red car, Parker Gelber, said a Facebook post that the pump sprayed fuel into the engine bay of the Lamborghini Huracan and it ignited.

Photos show the $200,000 car engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, no one got hurt and Gelber's red Ferrari only got covered in ash.

Days after the incident, dozens of onlookers are stopping by the now blocked off gas pump to snap a photo and take a look at what`s left.

"I feel sorry for their insurance company by seeing that and for the person that owns it, too," said Brent Oesterle

Onlookers said this is a clear indication that drivers should always pay attention before, during and after fueling.

"Definitely a lesson to people to make sure that they are not doing what this man did and not making the same mistakes," George said.

Police say that the driver of the van will not be charged.

Copyright 2018 KTVI via CNN. All rights reserved.