Additional ex-wrestlers at Ohio State defend congressman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Several former Ohio State University wrestlers are backing U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan in a dispute over what the congressman knew about alleged sexual abuse of wrestlers while coaching at the school.

The statements from 14 individuals released by a Virginia public relations firm Tuesday include comments from wrestlers who say they knew nothing of the allegations and those who acknowledge possible issues with the doctor at the focus of an investigation.

All back Jordan's assertion he knew nothing of the alleged abuse when he was an assistant coach.

Several other ex-wrestlers have said in recent weeks they were inappropriately groped by team doctor Richard Strauss, sometimes repeatedly, during medical exams.

Jordan, a Republican, is a potential contender for House speaker.

