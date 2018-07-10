Red Sox ask for help from Reds fans to send Cincinnati native to 1st All-Star Game

Andrew Benintendi needs your help to get to his first All-Star Game. (Source: Keith Allison)

Major League Baseball All-Star voting isn't quite over yet -- fans have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to file a "Final Vote."

Cincinnati fans won't see any Reds on that Final Vote ballot (three Cincinnati players are already headed to the midsummer classic), but there is a Cincinnati native that could use some help.

Click or tap to give former Madeira standout Andrew Benintendi your Final Vote

The Boston Red Sox reached out to the Reds on Twitter this week to highlight former Madeira standout Andrew Benintendi, who currently plays in Boston's outfield. Benintendi needs a final push to earn the MLB Final Vote and join his teammates on the American League All-Star roster.

"Alright #RedsCountry, let's help a kid from Madeira make his way to D.C. for his first All-Star Game!" the Reds replied.

Hey @Reds, you mind if we borrowed your fans for the day? We’ve got a Cincy boy that needs some votes!#VoteBenny: https://t.co/TNu271PTA9 pic.twitter.com/WIR8Yq8Kkw — #VoteBenny (@RedSox) July 10, 2018

Alright #RedsCountry, let's help a kid from Madeira make his way to D.C. for his first All-Star Game!#VoteBenny ?? https://t.co/5h7pHTLOwp https://t.co/W8kZI3JNX2 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 10, 2018

