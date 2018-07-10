Red Sox ask for help from Reds fans to send Cincinnati native to - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Red Sox ask for help from Reds fans to send Cincinnati native to 1st All-Star Game

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Andrew Benintendi needs your help to get to his first All-Star Game. (Source: Keith Allison) Andrew Benintendi needs your help to get to his first All-Star Game. (Source: Keith Allison)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Major League Baseball All-Star voting isn't quite over yet -- fans have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. to file a "Final Vote."

Cincinnati fans won't see any Reds on that Final Vote ballot (three Cincinnati players are already headed to the midsummer classic), but there is a Cincinnati native that could use some help.

Click or tap to give former Madeira standout Andrew Benintendi your Final Vote

The Boston Red Sox reached out to the Reds on Twitter this week to highlight former Madeira standout Andrew Benintendi, who currently plays in Boston's outfield. Benintendi needs a final push to earn the MLB Final Vote and join his teammates on the American League All-Star roster.

"Alright #RedsCountry, let's help a kid from Madeira make his way to D.C. for his first All-Star Game!" the Reds replied.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

