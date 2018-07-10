20-year-old killed in Clinton County head-on crash

One woman was killed in a head-on crash in Clinton County. (file)

A 20-year-old from New Vienna, Ohio was killed in a Clinton County crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on State Route 73 near milepost 15.

According to police, 20-year-old Casey Daugherty was traveling eastbound on SR 73 and 52-year-old Lou Guanfeng was traveling westbound.

The preliminary investigation shows Daugherty went left of center and struck Guanfeng head-on.

Daugherty was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clinton County coroner.

Guanfeng was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

