20-year-old killed in Clinton County head-on crash

20-year-old killed in Clinton County head-on crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
One woman was killed in a head-on crash in Clinton County.
GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A 20-year-old from New Vienna, Ohio was killed in a Clinton County crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on State Route 73 near milepost 15.

According to police, 20-year-old Casey Daugherty was traveling eastbound on SR 73 and 52-year-old Lou Guanfeng was traveling westbound. 

The preliminary investigation shows Daugherty went left of center and struck Guanfeng head-on.

Daugherty was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clinton County coroner. 

Guanfeng was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

