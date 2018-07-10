Black bear takes stroll through lodge

The bear stayed about five minutes and then left. (Source: Pixabay, file)

KILLINTON, VT (RNN) – Sometimes, you can bear-ly stand the guests when you work at a hotel.

A black bear sauntered down the halls of the North Star Lodge & Resort in central Vermont this week when Dean Romano was working.

He posted the video on his Facebook page.

“Black bear strolling down our hallway at North Star!!” Romano said.

The bear looked around about five minutes and then left.

