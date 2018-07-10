Trade war could milk US dairy profits - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trade war could milk US dairy profits

The trade war the U.S. is waging is starting to hit our homegrown dairy industry. (Source: KBJR via CNN) The trade war the U.S. is waging is starting to hit our homegrown dairy industry. (Source: KBJR via CNN)

HIGHBRIDGE, WI (KBJR/CNN) – The fallout from the trade war the U.S. is waging against various friends and foes is starting to hit Wisconsin.

Nations including Mexico and China have retaliated after President Donald Trump imposed several different tariffs on imports to America.

And now, it's impacting the U.S. dairy industry.

Down a dusty dirt road in rural northwest Wisconsin is Penokee Range Holsteins, a dairy farm owned by Morgan Peck.

"We farm about 1,000 acres. We milk 325 cows," Peck said.

Peck, his wife and their two sons have operated the farm for three and a half decades. It produces roughly 1 million gallons of milk annually, which is turned into cheese.

"It's everything, I guess. It's our career, it's our passion," Peck said.

That passion recently took a big hit, as Mexico and China announced big tariffs against the U.S. – Mexico with a 25 percent tariff on cheese, and China with tariffs on more than $34 billion on U.S. goods, including cheese.

"It feels kind of limiting," said Peck, who added that it's too early to tell the exact dollar impact it will have on his farm, but the long-term outlook isn't great.

"If it doesn't change from what it is now, we're going to have a lot less dairy farms," Peck said.

He said dairy is cyclical, running in three-year downturns.

But this year, he said, is the fourth year in a row dairy has been down – and the tariffs could prolong that downturn.

"It's going to cycle back, but how many of us are going to be left when it's done?" Peck said.

He said as it sits right now, the tariffs will stagnate his business; and he can't afford not to grow, because upkeep on a farm and buying new equipment isn't cheap.

"Things are so tight. There's no room to buy a tractor or update a piece of equipment," Peck said.

He said his family will find a way to work around the tariffs, but that doesn’t mean he isn't concerned about the long-term fiscal health of his dairy farm.

"It's rather disheartening, especially for our younger generation that wants to come into these farms," Peck said.

At 60 years of age, that's a real concern for Peck, as he expects his sons to take over in the not-so-distant future.

Jason Fishbach, a northwest Wisconsin agriculture agent who spends his days touring family barns like Peck's, said the current economic situation could absolutely lead to the closure of any number of family dairy farms that pepper America's dairyland.

"Absolutely. You know, dairy farms right now do not need any more stressors, and this is a bad time," Fishbach said. "And again, we just don't know, and that's part of the problem."

Together, Mexico and Canada’s tariffs could impact nearly $1 billion of U.S. dairy goods, among other products.

Copyright 2018 KBJR via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

    Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:36:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:46:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    Full Story >

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    Full Story >

  • Trump lands in Europe, says Putin 'easiest' of his meetings

    Trump lands in Europe, says Putin 'easiest' of his meetings

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:45:58 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:45:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump has been pressing NATO countries to fulfill their goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic products on defense by 2024.

    Full Story >

    Trump has been pressing NATO countries to fulfill their goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic products on defense by 2024.

    Full Story >

  • Pompeo accuses Iran of using embassies for terror plots

    Pompeo accuses Iran of using embassies for terror plots

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-07-10 09:41:01 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:45:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi?, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Pompeo is on a trip tra...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi?, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Pompeo is on a trip tra...
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US wants to show Iran its actions have 'a real high cost'.Full Story >
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US wants to show Iran its actions have 'a real high cost'.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly