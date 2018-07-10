Burglar calls 911 after getting stuck inside escape room

Rob Bertram said the suspect got so scared he wouldn’t get out, he ended up calling police four times. (Source: KOIN/CNN)

(RNN) - An escape room locks participants in a room until they find clues and solve puzzles to get out before time runs out.

That’s how it’s supposed to work, at least during business hours. But a burglar in Vancouver, WA, decided to try his luck on a solo mission before NW Escape Experience opened on Sunday.

He ended up getting stuck inside and called the police for help getting out. Now, he faces burglary charges.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Rye Wardlaw. Deputies said Wardlaw damaged the rear door so badly, he couldn’t use it to get out.

“He apparently didn’t know how to use the lock on the front door and was stuck,” business owner Tamara Bertrand told KPTV.

She owns the business with her husband Rob. He told local media Wardlaw pushed over lockers, destroyed flowers and then made himself at home.

Deputies said Wardlaw took a cell phone, TV remote and a beer from the fridge.

"The sheriff said he had a burrito and he was settling in to have a breakfast and a beer, I guess, and then got scared because he couldn't get out," Rob Bertram told KOIN.

Rob Bertram said the suspect got so scared he wouldn’t get out, he ended up calling police four times.

By the time deputies got to the business, the suspect had made his way outside. Even so, he was arrested all the same.

It’s business as usual for the escape room again. Paying customers have returned and things are getting back to normal for the Bertrands.

“The damage could have been a lot worse and we are very thankful the burglar didn’t know how to escape from the escape room,” Rob Bertrand posted on the business’ Facebook page. “We are proud to say we’ve got a 100 percent capture rate of criminals.”

