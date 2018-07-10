It was cold, and it was dark: A conversation with one of the spelunkers trapped in a Ky. cave in 1983

On Tuesday, Mary Gratsch sat down for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast to discuss her experience getting stuck in a cave near Mt. Vernon, Ky. in 1983. (WXIX)

The twelve boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a flooded cave more than two miles underground in Thailand are in strong condition, rescuers said Tuesday.

The team was brought to the surface after 18 days. The boys were brought out one at a time, each guided by two Navy Seals.

Thai authorities are praising the work of military, first responders, and foreign dive teams, but also focusing on how to make sure this doesn't happen again.

On Tuesday, Mary Gratsch sat down for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast to discuss her experience getting stuck in a cave near Mt. Vernon, Ky. in 1983.

She said it was cold, and she said it was dark.

She and a group of eight experienced cavers became trapped in Precinct 11, with heavy rain falling above ground. Gratsch was 26 at the time and says she still goes caving -- you can hear the full conversation below:

