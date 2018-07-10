Franks with the Fuzz: Trenton police rethinking community outreach

The Trenton Police Department is rethinking the way it handles community outreach programs. (WXIX)

The Trenton Police Department is rethinking the way it handles community outreach programs. On Tuesday, the department hosted its first "Franks with the Fuzz" event, which brings officers into communities for a cookout, music and outdoor activities.

"We've had some larger events that kind of centralized things but we decided to make it smaller -- kind of take it to the neighborhoods," Sgt. Craig Flick said.

This type of event allows people multiple opportunities to interact with officers. The Trenton Police Department is planning to host eight events like this in the next two years.

"We want them to take away trust and that we're here for them and we all want to grow together as a community and stay strong and keep Trenton the way it always has been," Flick said.

Trenton resident Lindsey Clemmons said it's great to see the police being active in the community and bringing a positive light to it.

"And the kids not just seeing all the negative and the bad but to see the police officers in a good light," she said.

The event does not cost taxpayers anything outside of the officers' hourly rates because of donations from Todd's IGA and equipment provided by the Trenton Public Works Department.

