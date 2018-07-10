1 in 8 deadly crashes in Ohio involves semi-truck

One in eight fatal crashes involves a semi-truck in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. That same report says 70 percent of those crashes are initiated by the driver of a car.

FOX19 spoke with a truck driver at a rest stop in Monroe who was on his way to Toledo. Greg Crecelius has been driving for three years with his co-pilot, a white boxer named Blue.

"Cars cut us off, get in front of us, slam on their brakes," he said.

Crecelius isn't surprised by the statistics based on his experience on the road.

"They don't realize that there is 40 tons of vehicle right there and we can't stop as quickly as a car can," he said.

Enon resident Mike Fewell drives long distances for work. He spoke with FOX19 at the Monroe rest stop about what he sees on the road.

"The first thing you notice is the number of cars out there. The slightest thing can cause a major back-up," said Fewell.

The tips to safe driving seem like common sense:

Don't text and drive

Stay in your lane

Leave enough distance between you and the car in front of you

But mistakes are made too often.

"I think the biggest problem is the phones. I mean, we're in instant communication mode all the time. We want everything instantly," said Crecelius.

