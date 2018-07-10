Keke, do you love me? Drake's 'In My Feelings' sparks latest dance challenge

The creator of the viral video challenge says he thinks it caught on so quickly because it's so easy to do. He said there are only four basic moves and anyone can do them. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

(WCBS/CNN) - If you didn't have a group of friends to do the Harlem Shake with, or if you never learned how to Dougie, maybe now is your time to take part in the latest popular dance trend.

There's a new dance called the Shiggy, and its creator says anybody can do it.

“In My feelings" is the title of a new song by rapper Drake. Its popularity is exploding on social media in part because of the dance that goes with it.

The Shiggy was created by and named after an aspiring actor, singer and comedian from Queens, NY. He posted a video of himself doing his dance on Instagram. (Warning: The song contains mild language)

It skyrocketed in popularity, getting millions of views and inspiring people to try the dance themselves.

"The song, I just heard it and I automatically felt like I’ve got to dance to it. Honestly, I dance a lot on my Instagram to songs and it wasn't until Odell Beckham Jr., he got it all started with the 'Do the Shiggy' movement. Now, it's everywhere. Everybody's doing it," Shiggy said.

It's now known as the #InMyFeelingsChallenge and has people of all ages getting Shiggy with it on social media and on the streets of New York City.

"I feel like Shiggy definitely made me like the song more, but it was a banger from the jump," said Abdulaye Niang, a fan of the trend.

The creator of the viral video challenge says he thinks it caught on so quickly because it's so easy to do. He said there are only four basic moves and anyone can do them.

"You hit the heart, you hit the driving, you hit the no and you put it to the side," Shiggy demonstrated.

The 25-year-old said the rest of the dance is whatever you decide to make it.

Drake was even seen doing the Shiggy at a show recently.

Other celebs seen doing the dance include Ciara and Kevin Hart.

Copyright 2018 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.