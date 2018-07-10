Fundraising underway to save school that attracts paranormal investigators

People in Middletown are fighting to keep the old Poasttown Elementary School -- known for being historic and for allegedly being haunted -- up and running. (WXIX)

People in Middletown are fighting to keep the old Poasttown Elementary School -- known for being historic and for allegedly being haunted -- up and running.

The former school on Trenton Franklin Road has been a part of Middletown since 1937. It was most recently transformed into a home that also serves as a community asset. To many, it's a poster child for paranormal activity and is a hot spot for investigators from all over the world who come searching for signs of spirits.

"Some of the evidence and the pictures people get, it's amazing," Darrell Whisman said.

Whisman and his wife have lived in the school for 14 years. He said you never know what might be lurking as you turn the corner, or what shadowy sights you might face when darkness falls.

"I try to recreate or find out what causes what people get (on paranormal investigations). Some things I can't," Whisman said.

The couple pulled money from their own pocket to renovate the space when they moved in. Now, they often open their doors for opportunities.

"I let the fire departments train here," Whisman said. "I let police K9s do training here."

When the weather gets ugly, they transform it into a storm shelter. But things took a turn earlier this year when Whisman said he learned he needed to raise more than $100,000 to save the school.

"I was going to give up and just quit and not have anything happen here anymore," Whisman said.

Instead, supporters, such as those seeking the supernatural and those who savor the history, stepped in and said they wanted to help. Currently, community fundraisers, donation pages and a Save Poasttown website each do their part in bringing in the bucks. Still, Whisman said so far, it hasn't been enough.

"I'm afraid if we leave here, it'll be torn down," Whisman said. "It's more than a building to us. It's our home."

For them, it's an overwhelming challenge, but it's not one they're willing to give up.

"Eventually I'm going to own the building one way or another," Whisman said. "That's what I feel in my heart."

To learn more about fundraisers and fundraising events for Poasttown, go to the Save Poasttown website. There, you can also learn more about the building and its history.

