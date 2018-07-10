Retired military dog saved lives in war zones, could win prestigious award for it

A retired military dog who now works as a bomb-sniffer at a train station is nominated for a prestigious award for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC (WJLA/CNN) – A retired military dog who works as a bomb-sniffer at a D.C. train station is nominated for a prestigious award.

Summer, the retired yellow Lab, saved thousands of lives in Afghanistan during her time with the U.S. Marines.

Now she works alongside Sgt. Micah Jones with the Amtrak Police Department five days a week.

"She's been in firefights. She's found IEDs and VBEDs, and it's just an honor to work with her," Jones said.

And now, she's up for an award to honor her service.

"It would mean a lot to give her the recognition that she rightfully deserves," Jones said.

Summer could win in the "Military" category of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

"Just the mere fact that she did all that, and what she's done in the past, I've got a real admiration for her," Jones said.

Voting for the top spot in each category wraps up Wednesday.

"It would mean the world not only to me, but to her, for her to get that recognition," Jones said.

Either way, the dedicated Lab will keep serving the public every day.

"Awards and everything are great, but just knowing what she's done in the past, and people I have talked to, I mean, she's a hero in my book," Jones said.

