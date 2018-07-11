Ohio judges receive threatening letters with white powder

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say judges across the state have received threatening letters containing white powder.
Cleveland.com reports authorities have identified a suspect in the case who has a history of sending threatening letters to judges. Investigators say the suspect currently is imprisoned in southern Ohio.
One of the letters was addressed to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo. The letter included death threats and claims that it contained fentanyl. FBI special agent Vicki Anderson declined to provide further details about the investigation, but says the public has not been in danger.
No charges have been filed, but authorities say the letter was signed by a man sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2012 for robberies. They say he later pleaded guilty to threatening a judge.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
People in Middletown are fighting to keep the old Poasttown Elementary School -- known for being historic and for allegedly being haunted -- up and running.Full Story >
People in Middletown are fighting to keep the old Poasttown Elementary School -- known for being historic and for allegedly being haunted -- up and running.Full Story >
People who live on Dorsey Street in Mount Auburn say they love their quiet area, beautiful homes, and fantastic views of the city. But neighbors say teen crooks ransacked a few homes July 5.Full Story >
People who live on Dorsey Street in Mount Auburn say they love their quiet area, beautiful homes, and fantastic views of the city. But neighbors say teen crooks ransacked a few homes July 5.Full Story >
The Trenton Police Department is rethinking the way it handles community outreach programs.Full Story >
The Trenton Police Department is rethinking the way it handles community outreach programs.Full Story >
One in eight fatal crashes involves a semi-truck in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. That same report says 70 percent of those crashes are initiated by the driver of a car.Full Story >
One in eight fatal crashes involves a semi-truck in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. That same report says 70 percent of those crashes are initiated by the driver of a car.Full Story >
On Tuesday, Mary Gratsch sat down for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast to discuss her experience getting stuck in a cave near Mt. Vernon, Ky. in 1983.Full Story >
On Tuesday, Mary Gratsch sat down for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast to discuss her experience getting stuck in a cave near Mt. Vernon, Ky. in 1983.Full Story >