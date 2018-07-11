New distillery plans to open this summer in western Kentucky

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a new distillery plans to open in western Kentucky this summer.
A statement from Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says RH Resolute Distillery Inc. plans to invest $9.7 million to locate in a previously unopened distillery in Hickman and hire 17 workers.
The company plans to finish construction of the building and begin distilling by late summer for the bulk spirits market. The facility aims to begin production at about 400 barrels per week and work up to 2,600 barrels weekly. The new jobs will include production, barrel filling, barrel handling and equipment maintenance.
Hickman Mayor David Lattus spoke on the benefits provided by additional job opportunities.
Local officials said they were excited about the project and expect it to attract other business ventures to the community.
